Embiid also shared a message thanking 76ers fans after he took a hiatus from social media.

Joel Embiid revealed during his exit interview Monday that he took a hiatus from social media — but he’s back on Twitter and it’s better than ever.

Embiid changed his profile picture to one of him crying, seemingly roasting himself for how he handled the 76ers’ elimination from the playoffs after falling to the Raptors in Game 7 on Sunday.

LMAOOOO look at Embiid‘s new profile pic pic.twitter.com/uI5AHiLDnH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 15, 2019

He also took a moment to share a thank-you message with 76ers fans. Embiid wrote: “Hell of a season. Proud of my guys and I appreciate all the support you guys gave us all season long. Extremely disappointed and fell short of our goal but this is the motivation I needed and best believe I’ll be BACK EVEN BETTER AND STRONGER #TheProcess.”

Embiid shared the same message on Instagram and tagged the location as “The Crying Wolf,” which is a bar in Nashville.

The social media activity sparked a strong reaction from fans who couldn’t get enough of Embiid’s new picture. Take a look:

OMG this profile picture. Not to be dramatic or anything, but I would literally follow Joel Embiid to the ends of the earth. pic.twitter.com/hrKt840flf — Missy Perez (@missyperez) May 15, 2019

Embiid changed his profile pic to him crying lol. That’s how you own your own roast my friends. https://t.co/FCxzDXfxoa — Paul Headley NBA (@PaulHeadleyNBA) May 15, 2019

You know why Embiid is already a legend…. please look at his profile pic…… 😂😂😂😂 — Raymond A. 🏁🏁 (@TwOPnt0) May 16, 2019

Dunno how anyone can hate Joel Embiid especially with his new Twitter profile pic — AA (@adrielalien) May 16, 2019

Respect to Embiid for making that his profile pic.twitter.com/I67wr5heit — Collin Young Bull Sexton Fan (@YoungBullSZN) May 16, 2019