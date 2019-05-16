Curry picked apart the Trail Blazers in the Warriors’ Game 1 win, scoring 36 points on 9-of-15 shooting from behind the arc.

The Trail Blazers are re-evaluating their defensive strategy.

Portland sunk their big men instead of trapping on pick-and-rolls, which led to the Warriors knocking down 51.5% of their 3-point attempts in a 116-94 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday.

Golden State star Stephen Curry picked apart the Trail Blazers in the victory, scoring 36 points on 9-of-15 shooting from behind the arc. Portland coach Terry Stotts was asked if the team was planning to make adjustments when he met with reporters Wednesday.

“I think we have to re-think it,” Stotts said, via ESPN. “But, we were down six going into the fourth quarter and Steph had one basket in the fourth quarter. They scored 39 in the fourth quarter without him scoring one basket in the pick-and-roll.

“So, it goes beyond that, but yes, we have to revisit what we want to do on pick-and-rolls.”

Stotts’ comments come one day after he was unhappy with a reporter for asking him about the team potentially changing their defense following Game 1. Stotts apologized at his press conference Wednesday.

VIDEO:

Reporter: Houston had success trapping Steph… Terry Stotts: Didn’t he score 33 in the second half on them?? Yeah, we’ll look at that… #RipCity Postgame video brought to you by @DriveToyota pic.twitter.com/iK5FT8u32O — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) May 15, 2019

Klay Thompson added 26 points for Golden State in the win while five Portland players reached double figures in the losing effort.

The Warriors will host Game 2 on Thursday with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET.