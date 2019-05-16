Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star (calf) reportedly out for Game 2

Durant will miss his third game in a row and the second game of the Western Conference finals against the Trail Blazers.

Kevin Durant reportedly has been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

The Warriors star has been dealing with a strained calf and won’t play in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Trail Blazers, according to Yahoo Sports, which cited league sources.

The Warriors are expected to give an official update on Durant’s status Thursday.

Durant has missed the last two games due to the injury, which occurred in Game 5 of the Warriors’ series against the Rockets.

Before the injury, he was averaging 34.2 points per game during the postseason, the best in the league. In Durant’s absence, Stephen Curry has picked up the slack, scoring 36 points — 27 of which came on 3-pointers — in Tuesday’s 116-94 Game 1 win.

Curry also scored 33 points in the Warriors’ Game 6 win over the Rockets, which helped punch the team’s ticket to the Western Conference finals.