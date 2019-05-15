NBA playoffs 2019: Stephen Curry’s shooting showcase helps Warriors top Trail Blazers

Curry exploded for a game-high 36 points on nine made 3-pointers while Klay Thompson contributed 26 points.
The Warriors are off to a hot start in the Western Conference finals.
Golden State secured a 116-94 victory against Portland on Tuesday behind a tremendous performance from Stephen Curry. He showcased his full arsenal in the contest, including some impressive dribbling and touch at the rim.
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were relatively cold in Game 1, but Moe Harkless elevated his play to help Portland by pouring in 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
The Warriors, who now hold a 1-0 lead, will host the Trail Blazers in Game 2 on Thursday at 9 p.m.