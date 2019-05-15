New Orleans is expected to select Duke’s Zion Williamson with the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Anthony Davis still wants out of New Orleans.

The Pelicans won the 2019 NBA Draft lottery Tuesday, but Davis hasn’t changed his mind about desiring a trade, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources.

The New Orleans Pelicans are now set up to be Zion Williamson’s franchise to lift, and No. 1 pick could ease potential trade of Anthony Davis. His stance on a trade has not changed, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 15, 2019

Davis first requested a trade in January. The Pelicans reportedly gauged the market and listened to offers from multiple teams, but ultimately decided to wait things out.

New Orleans is expected to select Duke’s Zion Williamson with the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The 6-7 forward averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 points per game on 68% shooting during his freshman season at Duke. Many think he will become an NBA superstar, but that doesn’t appear to be influencing Davis.

The Pelicans have received the top pick in the draft twice in franchise history. The first was Anthony Davis in 2012. He went on to become a six-time All-Star in his first seven NBA seasons. Davis averaged 25.9 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in 2018-19.

Davis was rumored to prefer being moved to the Lakers, but reports suggest he might be willing to commit to other teams, as well. He could become an unrestricted free agent after 2019-20.