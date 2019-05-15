The Pelicans (33-49) secured the top pick in Tuesday’s NBA Draft lottery.
It is only the second time in franchise history New Orleans will select first. The Pelicans had just a 6% chance to secure the pick.
It left Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry pretty excited.
Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was in the lottery room. His reaction: “F@@@ yeah.”
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 15, 2019
As well as the team’s front office.
#PELICANS TICKET OFFICE IS WILDIN!!’ 🔥🔥🔥 #BirdStrikes pic.twitter.com/meihqCrWdd
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 15, 2019
Meanwhile, Twitter erupted.
Here was some of the best reactions to the NBA draft lottery:
Wowwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!!!
— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) May 15, 2019
“I’ve always been a Pelicans fan,” — yall in six months
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 15, 2019
Knicks: We’ll give you the No. 1 pick for Anthony Davis
Pelicans: pic.twitter.com/RSKrrdgOZd
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 15, 2019
Q: How many times did you run around the living room after the Pelicans won the lottery and unofficially landed Zion Williamson?
Me: pic.twitter.com/VEV1u0ra1P
— Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) May 15, 2019
WHAAAAATT😳😳😳😳
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 15, 2019
Live look at Pelicans’ fans calling each other after they got the no. 1 pick in the #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/sfeRRRpywm
— The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) May 15, 2019
How Zion walking into the Pelicans training camp pic.twitter.com/3hzsI8Bf37
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 15, 2019
Zion Williamson training with Pelicans to get traded to another team pic.twitter.com/0zJFdunLnh
— Alfredo Gallegos (@alfredogr_98) May 15, 2019
Pelicans hanging up on your favorite team’s GM this summer like pic.twitter.com/Up8XcIbgk6
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 15, 2019
Everything we learned in school about probability is wrong
— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) May 15, 2019
DAMMIT!!!!! Typical KNICKS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rn0hDF0JdE
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 15, 2019
How excited is Alvin Gentry about getting the #1 pick in the NBA Draft?
Wow. pic.twitter.com/IwboNuLrPH
— Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) May 15, 2019
My son just showed me this. I legit LOL’d 😂 pic.twitter.com/nSvkFFiIKK
— Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) May 15, 2019