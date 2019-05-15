NBA |

NBA Draft lottery 2019: Twitter reacts to Pelicans getting No. 1 pick

Alvin Gentry (right), Anthony Davis

The Pelicans (33-49) secured the top pick in Tuesday’s NBA Draft lottery.

It is only the second time in franchise history New Orleans will select first. The Pelicans had just a 6% chance to secure the pick.

It left Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry pretty excited.

As well as the team’s front office.

Meanwhile, Twitter erupted.

Here was some of the best reactions to the NBA draft lottery:

