The Knicks may then look to include Williamson in a deal for Davis if they win the lottery, according to a report from Stadium.

The Knicks appear like they’ll be chasing multiple stars this summer.

New York executives have told other teams it’s planning to pursue a trade for Pelicans star Anthony Davis “with full force,” according to a report from the New York Daily News.

The Knicks hold a 14% chance to land the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, which is widely projected to be Zion Williamson. The team, however, may then look to include the former Duke star in the deal for Davis, according Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported during an appearance on Stadium (via Knicks Film School):

“The Knicks getting the No. 1 overall pick impacts the Anthony Davis potential trade talks. I’m told if the Knicks get that No. 1 overall pick, they would then shift their focus toward a potential deal for Anthony Davis.”

New York could also add Kevin Knox in a package for Davis, according to the report. The 19-year-old forward averaged 12.8 points and shot 34.3% from 3-point range as a rookie for the Knicks in 2018-19.

Charania added:

“They could pair both of those guys in a trade for Anthony Davis and their might not be another team out there that has a better package than the Knicks if they were able to get that No. 1 overall pick.”

Davis, a six-time All-Star, asked the Pelicans to move him in late January. The Lakers reportedly made multiple offers for him before the trade deadline, according to several reports, but ultimately no deal was reached.

.@ShamsCharania “I’m told if the Knicks do get that #1 overall pick that they will shift their focus toward a potential deal for Anthony Davis” H/T @BenchWarmerPost

pic.twitter.com/pQlqomTlGE — Knicks Film School (@KnickFilmSchool) May 14, 2019

The 26-year-old forward would consider re-signing with the Knicks “if he felt he could win there,” according to a report from SNY.

If he’s traded there, Pelicans star Anthony Davis would consider re-signing with the Knicks if he felt he could win there, per SNY sources. More here: https://t.co/n3uRhg3KaA — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 14, 2019

The Knicks — who have also been linked to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency — recently finished one of their worst seasons in franchise history, tallying a 17-65 record. They last made the playoffs in 2012-13.

Williamson, meanwhile, was the story of college basketball this season. He averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field.

The NBA Draft lottery will be held Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.