Terry Rozier ‘might have to go’ if Celtics roster is the same

Rozier also said adding Kyrie Irving to the rotation made things “difficult” for the team.

Terry Rozier isn’t backing down after admitting he was unhappy with the Celtics this season.

Now that Boston is out of the playoffs, Rozier has been vocal on how discord within the team ultimately led to its downfall.

While appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” Tuesday, Rozier was asked if he would return to the team if the roster remained the same.

He didn’t seem enthused with that idea.

“No, I might have to go,” Rozier said while laughing at the question. “I put up with a lot this year, so, you know, I said what I said after the season (and) I think we all know that I’m not trying to step into that again.”

Here’s the full clip from @FirstTake with Rozier saying he “might have to go” if the Celtics ran back the same team: pic.twitter.com/4TErEqhBvV — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 14, 2019

It appears Rozier made the rounds with ESPN, also appearing on “Get Up!” Tuesday where he discussed how adding Kyrie Irving to the rotation made things “difficult.”

When asked at what point he realized the accomplishments from the 2018 postseason wouldn’t translate into a similar situation for the 2019 playoffs, Rozier said within the first five games of the year.

“Once you (have) seen all the talent we have, all the pieces, guys trying to figure out their role and guys do less of what would’ve helped this team win … you kind of see that the first five games of the season.”

When asked how Irving’s presence specifically impacted the team, Rozier was clear about how it wasn’t a smooth transition.

“I feel like it was very difficult,” Rozier said of adjusting to Irving. “I think anybody that was in my shoes that can go and start and go to Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals then come back and have the season that we have this year, I feel like anyone in my position would say it’s tough.”

While Rozier did call Irving a “great leader” and said he was a good guy, he said Irving has a “my way or the highway” mentality.

“I think guys (were) getting it, especially toward the end of the season,” Rozier said of the adjustment. “But I got to say, we (would) come into the game and it would be a different game plan than what we kind of expected and what we went through in practice.”

For Rozier, he said he wasn’t sure what the future has in store for him, but the restricted free agent said he will go anywhere during free agency.

“I’m looking forward to just playing ball,” Rozier said, “I don’t care where I go. … I expect for me to get my chance, whether it’s with the Celtics or is anywhere else. I can be myself and play my game wherever I go.”