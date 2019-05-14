76ers’ Joel Embiid calls BS on rumors about Brett Brown’s future

“I was off social media. … I heard about all those rumors and stuff,” Embiid told the media, “and I just thought it was bulls—.”

Joel Embiid wasn’t paying attention to the whirwind on social media following the 76ers’ gut-wrenching Game 7 loss to the Raptors, but that didn’t stop him from hearing rumors surrounding the future of coach Brett Brown.

There have been reports that Brown would no longer be in Philadelphia if the team lost the Eastern Conference semifinals, but Embiid passionately defended Brown on Monday — less than 24 hours after Kawhi Leonard hit a buzz-beater to end the Sixers’ season.

“He’s done a fantastic job. He’s been there through everything.”

The New York Times noted that while there is uncertainty regarding players like Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick, for Brown to remain with the team he would need “an NBA finals berth to keep his job.”

The report added Brown “has little chance of surviving a second-round exit.”

Butler, who is facing pending free agency, had worked under Brown for just six months, but said the sixth-year head coach has “a huge heart.”

“He’s a great dude and he works incredibly hard, so you gotta respect that about him.” Butler said. “He’s always of how he can make everybody great, which is hard to do whenever you have a roster like we have/had. I think he’s going to be here for a long time.”

Philadelphia is 178-315 since Brown took over in 2013-14.

After four consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs, Brown led the 76ers to the conference semifinals the past two seasons.

Last year, they lost to the Celtics in five games.