NBA playoffs 2019: Players react to Kawhi Leonard’s improbable game-winner

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard hit one of the craziest shots you will ever see in Game 7 on Sunday and NBA players could hardly contain their reactions.

First of all you have to see the shot.

With 4.2 seconds remaining Leonard got the ball off the inbounds and worked his way to the corner.

He put a shot up and it looked short at first.

Then it bounced once, twice, three, then four times and finally fell. But again, you have to see it to believe it.

Here are some of the best reactions after the shot heard round the North

