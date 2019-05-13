The Raptors star got a ridiculous shooter’s roll on a baseline jumper to top the 76ers 92-90 in Game 7 of the second round.

Kawhi Leonard hit one of the biggest shots of this year’s playoffs on Sunday.

Toronto really needed Leonard in this one. The 2014 NBA Finals MVP scored 41 points and took 39 shots in 43 minutes, but it was the last one that mattered most.

The second-seeded Raptors will face the top ranked Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. They will attempt to top Milwaukee to get their first conference championship and NBA Finals appearance.