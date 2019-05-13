Kawhi Leonard and CJ McCollum were the stars of their Game 7’s and that might be an understatement.

This is why the Raptors got Kawhi Leonard.

For 41 points, eight rebounds and one ridiculous game-winning jump shot.

Leonard dominated the 76ers in Game 7 on Sunday and hit possibly the most improbable jump shot in NBA history.

With the game tied at 90 with 4.2 seconds left the Raptors got one last shot and Leonard put it up from the corner.

It bounced once, twice, three times and rolled in to give Toronto a 92-90 win.

It truly has to be seen to be believed.

The Raptors now move on to face the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.

In Denver, it was not Damian Lillard’s night.

The Trail Blazers’ best player was 3 of 17 from the floor in Game 7 and Portland needed more. Fortunately, it had it in the form of CJ McCollum, who dropped 37 points to lead the team to a 100-96 win over the Nuggets and a berth in the Western Conference finals against the Warriors.

McCollum finished his night 17-of-29 from the floor with nine rebounds and iced the game late with a beautiful midrange jumper in the face of Torrey Craig.

Lillard still had a respectable night, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but the Blazers needed every single point they got from McCollum and he was there to deliver.

The Nuggets could barely hit a thing from beyond the 3-point line as they went 2 for 19, and ultimately Nikola Jokic’s 29 points and 13 rebounds wasn’t enough to pull out a win.

Stud of the Night

Evan Turner scored 14 points, but more importantly was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line including several big ones down the stretch for Portland.

Dud of the Night

Jamal Murray had a good line with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, but 4-of-18 shooting and 0 for 4 from beyond the arc is not what Denver needed in an elimination game.

Highlight

Of all the people to posterize an opponent, Meyers Leonard was probably low on the list of players expected to do it.

CJ McCollum with the chase-down block.

CJ ARE YOU JOKING?!??!??!? pic.twitter.com/8wj45dmFp6 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 12, 2019

What’s Next

Trail Blazers at Warriors, Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET — The Warriors made a statement by getting a Game 6 win over the Rockets without Kevin Durant, but now the question becomes — how long will Durant be out? Game 1 is Tuesday and Durant is supposed to be re-evaluated this week so we’ll see if he is active for Game 1.