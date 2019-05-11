NBA playoffs 2019: Stephen Curry says ‘Champions recognize champions’ after LeBron praise

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade tweeted their appreciation of Stephen Curry, who was grateful for their support after knocking off Rockets.

Stephen Curry expressed his gratitude for the support of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade after he led the Warriors past the Rockets and into the Western Conference Finals.

Warriors star Curry was held scoreless in the opening two quarters of Game 6 Friday against the Rockets in Houston but produced a sensational second half, racking up 33 points to inspire the defending NBA champions – who were without injured Kevin Durant – to a 118-113 victory and a 4-2 series win.

That haul represented Curry’s best since the opening game of the playoffs – and summarily silenced any doubters.

And Lakers star James, who faced Curry in each of the past four NBA Finals during his time with the Cavaliers, voiced his backing of his fellow three-time champion, as did retired Miami Heat legend Wade.

James posted on Twitter: “NEVER underestimate the heart of a Champion!!!!”

Wade added on his account: “Y’all better stop disrespecting @StephenCurry30 just because he’s a team first guy and is willing to sacrifice in moments doesn’t mean he’s not still a beast.”

Asked if he felt he had been disrespected or underestimated ahead of Game 6, Curry took a long pause before responding.

“I’ve heard a lot of noise this series, for sure,” he said. “I’ll just leave it at that.

“Whether it’s positive, negative, whatever the case is, I know what I’m capable of and it’s bigger than me, so I don’t get caught up in that.

“I don’t need any extra motivation, I don’t need to hear who I am as a player, I know that. My confidence never wavers in those situations so I appreciate those words.

“Champions recognize champions and what it takes to win games like tonight and do what we’ve been able to do over these last five years, so hopefully (there is) more of that to come.”