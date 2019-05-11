The Warriors’ 118-113 victory over Houston at the Toyota Center on Friday secured them a place in the Western Conference finals.

The Warriors’ 118-113 victory over Houston at the Toyota Center on Friday secured them a place in the Western Conference finals. They faced Houston in Game 7 of the conference finals last year, but refused to repeat the past.

Kevin Durant was ruled out for the rest of the Western Conference semifinals after suffering a mild calf sprain in Game 5, so the Warriors were forced to adapt.

Klay Thompson held down the fort for Golden State to start, pouring in 27 points on seven 3-pointers. Stephen Curry was held scoreless in the first half and the two-time MVP got in foul trouble early, but bounced back in the clutch, finishing with a team-high 33 points.

☔️ @StephenCurry30 goes off for 33 PTS in the 2nd half, leading the @warriors past Houston and into the Western Conference Finals! #StrengthInNumbers #NBAPlayoffspic.twitter.com/1A26pJfLEk — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2019

James Harden and Chris Paul played well. The duo combined for 62 points on 22-of-44 shooting in Houston’s loss. But some missed free throws and a late-game scoring drought spelled the end for the Rockets.

“This one’s going to leave a mark,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said.

In the other locker room, there was jubilation.

“I’m not gonna sit here and sugar coat it. … This one felt amazing,” Draymond Green told reporters.

The Warriors are now advancing to their fifth straight Western Conference finals and will face the either the Nuggets or Trail Blazers, who will play Game 7 of their series on Sunday.