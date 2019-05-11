NBA trade rumors: Pelicans checked in on Knicks’ Kevin Knox to prepare for Anthony Davis negotiations

It’s been highly speculated that the Pelicans will trade Davis in the offseason after they failed to make a deal during the regular season.

The Pelicans have shown some interest in Knicks forward Kevin Knox.

According to SNY, which cited unidentified sources, New Orleans recently “gathered intel on Knox in preparation for potential Anthony Davis negotiations.” The report adds this happened before David Griffin took over as Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations in April.

It’s common for teams to check in on players around the league, but it’s interesting the Pelicans have gathered information on Knox given the uncertainty around Anthony Davis’ long-term future with New Orleans.

While it’s not clear what the Pelicans’ asking price for Davis will be this time around, SNY notes the Knicks could offer a package that’s second to only the Celtics if New York ends up winning the NBA Draft Lottery. However, one caveat is “there is no consensus in the organization about trading its 2019 first-round pick,” SNY reports.

The Knicks could offer future picks, though, as they have seven first-round selections in the next five years.

New York discussed a potential deal for Davis before the deadline, but the two sides weren’t able to reach a deal mainly due to the uncertainty around Kristaps Porzingis’ long-term future with the Pelicans, according to SNY. Instead, the Knicks sent Porzingis to the Mavericks.

