NBA playoffs 2019: Bucks’ Pau Gasol to miss rest of postseason after foot surgery

The Bucks will be without Pau Gasol for the remainder of the playoffs after the veteran center underwent surgery to repair a navicular stress fracture in his left foot.

However, Gasol is expected to be ready to go for training camp.

Pau Gasol underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a navicular stress fracture in his left foot. He will miss the remainder of the Playoffs and a full recovery is expected in time for training camp. More: https://t.co/BPksfsAD2Q Get well soon @PauGasol !! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/0b87fA5Nf7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 10, 2019

Gasol, 38, has been dealing with a stress fracture in his foot all season. He made only six starts during the regular season, playing in 27 games for the Spurs before signing with the Bucks in March.

Gasol appeared in just three regular-season games for Milwaukee, logging 10 minutes per game.