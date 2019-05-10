NBA playoffs 2019: 3 takeaways from Trail Blazers’ Game 6 win over Nuggets

The Trail Blazers forced a Game 7 with a 119-108 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

The Trail Blazers forced a Game 7 with a 119-108 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

Damian Lillard was great, Zach Collins was wonderful off the bench and CJ McCollum was another good additional scorer.

The deciding game will be played Sunday in Denver.

Here are three takeaways from the Trail Blazers’ Game 6 win

1. Dame Time is back

Let’s be clear, Damian Lillard never left, but the man we saw in the Trail Blazers’ opening-round series against the Thunder had not truly shown up against the Nuggets just yet.

He was very much so in action in Game 6 as he was draining long shots from outside and finding ways to score in the paint despite the Nuggets’ ability to redirect shots near the basket.

Dame’s got the range 💰 pic.twitter.com/9tafemus5i — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 10, 2019

Lillard finished Game 6 with 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting and if he’s feeling it like this again in Game 7, we could see a performance for the ages.

2. The Nuggets are building a juggernaut

While the Nuggets have gone back and forth in each of their first two series of the playoffs, it’s hard not to conclude the team will be good for a very long time.

Denver has star power locked up for the future in Nikola Jokic, very talented players alongside him in Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton and tons of underrated depth as well with Malik Beasley and even Monte Morris, who may not be playing a lot but was solid this season.

The pieces are there for the Nuggets to keep getting better, and if Kevin Durant leaves Golden State, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler stay in the East and the Nuggets lock up Murray with a big extension, the talent is certainly there to make a run at a title over and over again over the next few years.

3. As good as any

Apart from a Game 5 blowout by the Nuggets, this series has been just as good as any we have seen in the playoffs.

These teams are matched up so well even though they disperse their talent in different ways.

It may not get the same attention as the Bucks and Celtics or the Rockets and Warriors, but this series has been every bit as good as the one in the West and far better than the one in the East.

A Game 7 is only appropriate for this clash of two very good teams.