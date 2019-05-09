Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star (calf) leaves Game 5, will undergo MRI

Durant will undergo an MRI on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game.

Kevin Durant left the Warriors’ Game 5 matchup against the Rockets on Wednesday with a leg injury.

The 30-year-old star appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter after attempting a mid-range jump shot. He landed awkwardly, without any contact, and then reached for his lower leg.

Durant limped off the court and back to the locker room. He scored 22 points and added five rebounds in 32 minutes before exiting.

Kevin Durant goes to the locker room after suffering an apparent non-contact injury on lower leg pic.twitter.com/JCLv3szwz8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2019

The Warriors later announced Durant suffered a right calf strain.

Kevin Durant (right calf strain) will not return to tonight’s game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 9, 2019

Durant will undergo an MRI on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game.

Kerr says KD will have an MRI on Thursday. Unclear at this point if he will be able to travel to Houston. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 9, 2019

Durant has been fantastic so far this postseason. He entered Wednesday averaging 35.4 points while shooting 51.8% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range in the playoffs.

Golden State went on to top Houston 104-99 to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series.