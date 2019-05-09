Lakers will not hire Tyronn Lue as head coach, reports say

Tyronn Lue was reportedly the man the Lakers were planning to hire at some point this week, but things appear to have changed.

Tyronn Lue will not be the Lakers’ next head coach.

The team reportedly moved on from Lue as their top candidate Wednesday.

The Lakers have decided to move on from Ty Lue as they search for their next head coach, having determined he isn’t the right long-term fit for the organization, according to a team source. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) May 8, 2019

Ty Lue and his representatives have informed the Lakers that he is moving on from trying to be hired as the Lakers’ new coach, sources. Lue and his reps thanked the Lakers. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) May 8, 2019

The reason for this decision reportedly came down to the length of the deal along with the compensation. Los Angeles initially offered a lower contract than what Lue wanted on Tuesday and then came back with a three-year, $18 million deal Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Lue then pulled out of negotiations as he wanted a five-year contract with a “salary commensurate with (a) championship resume.”

Ty Lue and his reps turned down the Lakers’ offer Tuesday, per league sources. LAL regrouped with an offer in the range of 3 years, $18 million today. Lue’s side pulled out of negotiations. Lue’s camp seeking 5 year deal with salary commensurate with championship resume — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 8, 2019

All of this comes a little after ESPN reported that contract negotiations between Los Angeles and Lue had stalled earlier Wednesday without a deal being agreed upon.

Negotiations between the Los Angeles Lakers and Ty Lue have reached an impasse without a deal to make him the franchise’s next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2019

Reports had been coming out in recent days saying Lue was always the team’s top choice and the Lakers were simply doing their due diligence in interviewing Monty Williams and Jason Kidd.

Part of the hangup also appears to be around the team’s coaching staff alongside Lue. The Lakers want to put Kidd on the staff with Lue, according to ESPN.

Discussions have included talks on contract and assistant coaching staff, sources said. Among Lakers hopes on a Lue staff: Jason Kidd. He made a strong impression with management in his head coaching interview and had a productive history w/ Bucks developing young talent. https://t.co/uQxTjqWAm7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2019

At one point it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Lue — LeBron James’ former coach with the Cavaliers — would be the next person to run the Lakers. That appears to not be true anymore.

Lue won an NBA championship in 2016 with the Cavaliers as they came back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to beat the Warriors in seven games.

He has a 211-128 record in a little more than two seasons as an NBA coach.

He was fired by the Cavaliers after the team started the 2018-19 season 0-6 a year after James left for the Lakers.

The Lakers will now turn their attention to new coaching candidates. According to Stadium, the team will look at Frank Vogel, Mike Woodson and Lionel Hollins.