Malcolm Brogdon injury update: Bucks guard expected to play in Game 5

Brogdon, who suffered a plantar fascia tear in his right foot in mid-March, will be on a minutes restriction when he makes his return.

After being sidelined for nearly two months, Malcolm Brogdon is ready to get back on the court.

The Bucks guard is listed as probable for Wednesday’s Game 5 matchup against the Celtics and is expected to play, the team announced at morning shootaround.

Coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters Nikola Mirotic will start and Brogdon will come off the bench, as he will be on a minutes restriction.

Brogdon suffered a plantar fascia tear in his right foot in mid-March and was initially expected to miss six to eight weeks, though he downplayed the severity of the injury.

“The injury is minor,” Brogdon said in early April. “I’ll come back and be full speed. The team is better this year, so they can hold it down while I’m gone. I just want to get back in time so when we play a tough opponent I can help in the playoffs.”

Brogdon, 26, averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.6 minutes per game during the regular season. He shot 50.5 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3-point range.

Milwaukee holds a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals and is slated to host Boston at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.