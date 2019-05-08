Toronto pounded Philadelphia 125-89 in Game 5, giving it a 3-2 lead in the second-round series.

The Raptors played exceptional basketball Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard has been the most dominant player on the court throughout the series, but Pascal Siakam stole the show this time. The third-year forward followed up his poor Game 4 performance with a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds against the 76ers.

Siakam had been struggling with a bruise on his right calf, but definitely had some spring in his step at Scotiabank Arena.

Joel Embiid was listed as probable to play as tipoff approached due to a respiratory infection. The 76ers big man underwhelmed for the second straight game.

But, Jimmy Butler picked up the slack with a team-high 22 points for Philadelphia.

It’s win or go home for the 76ers now, so they can’t afford to lose at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. If they do, their season is over.

Stud of the Night

Leonard totaled 21 points and 13 rebounds for Toronto.

Dud of the Night

JJ Redick scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting for the 76ers.

Highlight

Leonard attacked the rim all game long against Philadelphia.

What’s Next?

Celtics at Bucks — Milwaukee has a chance to become the first team to punch its ticket to the third round of the playoffs. The Bucks have won three straight while the Celtics have struggled since their Game 1 win.