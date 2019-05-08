NBA playoffs 2019: Charles Barkley doesn’t pick Warriors to win championship

Barkley, an 11-time All-Star who currently works as an analyst for TNT, revealed Monday his pick to win this season’s NBA title.

Charles Barkley thinks the Warriors will come up short in their attempt for a three-peat.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are going to win the world championship,” Barkley said. “They’re going to win it all. … I’m just saying this, the Milwaukee Bucks are going to win the world championship.”

“The @Bucks are going to win the world championship.” Sir Charles has spoken. 🏆👀 pic.twitter.com/R8hXQN9nYJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2019

The Bucks swept the Pistons in their opening-round series before dropping Game 1 to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Since then, however, top-seeded Milwaukee has looked dominant, topping Boston in three straight to take a 3-1 series lead. The Bucks will have a chance to close out the Celtics in Game 5 on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an MVP candidate and he has played like it in the playoffs. He’s averaging 28.4 points and 11.8 rebounds and four assists while shooting 52.1% from the field. The three-time All-Star has also knocked down 34.4% of his attempts from 3-point range.

The Warriors, meanwhile, fell to the Rockets in Houston on Monday. Their second-round series is tied at 2-2 with Game 5 set for Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET in Golden State.

The Warriors have won two straight titles and have taken home the championship in three of the last four seasons.

Barkley tallied 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game over his 16-year career. He retired in 2000 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame six years later.