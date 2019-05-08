Thunder stars Russell Westbrook, Paul George both undergo surgery

George is expected to miss the start of training camp, according to a report from ESPN.

Oklahoma City’s two superstars both underwent offseason surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

Russell Westbrook had a torn ligament in his finger repaired and also had an “elective” procedure done on his right knee. Paul George, meanwhile, underwent rotator cuff surgery.

Westbrook played out the final six weeks of the regular season with the finger injury on his non-shooting hand, but didn’t disclose it to the public, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

George’s surgery was performed on his right shoulder, but he also has a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will require another procedure soon, according to the report. The six-time All-Star is expected to miss the start of training camp, the report says. George was an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2018-19.

The Thunder had an early exit from this year’s NBA playoffs. The No. 6 seed fell to the Trail Blazers in five games in the first round and it hasn’t won a playoff series in the last three seasons.

Westbrook and George are the Thunder’s centerpieces, and their health will likely be crucial to the team’s success moving forward. George’s four-year, $137 million deal has a player option in 2021-2022. Should he decided to stay with Oklahoma City, he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Westbrook’s five-year, $205 million contract is good through the 2022-2023 season.

The Thunder could have their work cut out for them to compete in a stacked Western Conference in 2019-20.