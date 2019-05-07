NBA playoffs wrap 2019: Bucks win third straight game vs Celtics

Milwaukee’s 113-101 victory over Boston gave it a 3-1 lead in its second-round series.

The Bucks have won three straight against the Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like the MVP candidate he is. The star forward totaled 39 points and 16 rebounds on the night in a dominant performance. He didn’t let up down the stretch and decided to finish the game with a bang.

The Greek Freak puts the exclamation point on the WIN!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/UsXrFTLlzI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 7, 2019

Kyrie Irving posted 23 points and 10 assists in the contest, but wasn’t an efficient shooter. He made just seven of his 22 field goal attempts and was 1 of 7 from behind the arc.

Overcoming a 3-1 deficit will certainly be difficult against the team that recorded the best record in basketball this season. Game 5 will take place in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Stud of the Night

George Hill tallied 15 points, four rebounds and five assists off the bench in Milwaukee’s win.

Dud of the Night

Gordon Hayward scored two points on 1-of-5 shooting for Boston.

Highlight

Pat Connaughton blocked a 3-pointer on one end and threw down a dunk in transition on the other.

What’s Next?

Portland at Denver — The Nuggets lost in quadruple overtime Friday, but bounced back to get a crucial Game 4 win. The Trail Blazers will have to get a win in Denver, where the second-seeded Nuggets were one of the best teams in the NBA this season. The 2-2 series could take a big swing Tuesday.