Lakers, Tyronn Lue working on contract; Frank Vogel could join staff, report says

The Lakers could be getting closer to naming a head coach.

Los Angeles is finalizing a contract with former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, according to a report from Yahoo Sports, which cites unidentified league sources. The Lakers have reportedly been interested in Lue for some time and it appears like things are moving toward a hiring.

The 42-year-old was Cleveland’s coach for roughly 2 1/2 seasons. He took over the team after David Blatt was fired midway through 2015-16 and helped Cleveland beat the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. He went on to lose two consecutive NBA Finals after that and was fired after an 0-6 start in 2018-19.

Lue is close to Lakers superstar LeBron James and has ties to the team, as well. He won two championships with the franchise as a player in 1999-00 and 2000-01. He has reportedly already had two interviews with Lakers executives.

Los Angeles fired third-year coach Luke Walton in April following a disappointing 2018-19. He has since been hired by the Kings.

Former Pacers and Magic head coach Frank Vogel could join Lue’s coaching staff if the deal is made official, according to the report. Former Lakers player and coach Kurt Rambis has reportedly had a significant role in the hiring process.

Other notable candidates have included Monty Williams — who was hired by the Suns — Jason Kidd and Juwan Howard.