DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Warriors center expects to return for playoffs

Cousins is recovering from a torn left quadriceps muscle, which he suffered in the Warriors’ first-round series against the Clippers.

DeMarcus Cousins said Monday that the injury that has sidelined him is like a “bad movie,” but he wants to return in the playoffs to give it a “very nice ending.”

Cousins has been recovering from a torn left quadriceps muscles, which he suffered in the Warriors’ first-round series against the Clippers. He began his rehab program earlier this month.

“For me, my goal is I ain’t planning on sitting,” Cousins told The Undefeated Monday. “I don’t know the reality of it. But for me, that is not what I’m planning on doing… It’s definitely some type of bad movie. But I think it will have a very nice ending. Just wait for it.

“I was confident from the beginning once they told me the severity of it. Talking to the doctors helped me understand the injury a little more. I started analyzing things and playing it out in my head. I’m going to take it day by day and work my a– off like I always do.

“Obviously, I was little more relieved that it wasn’t anything catastrophic like I’ve dealt with before. It sucks to be injured anyway on top of that. The timing of it really f—– me up the most. It’s a part of this game, man. I’m not the first. I won’t be the last.”

Coach Steve Kerr initially said it was unlikely Cousins would play again this season, but he said Sunday there’s a good chance the big man will be able to return as the Warriors make a run at another championship.

“He’s coming along pretty well and so we’ll just wait and see,” Kerr told reporters. “He’s had just normal progression from the injury.”

Cousins, who finished the regular season averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game, suffered the injury when he fell chasing a loose ball on a fast break in the first quarter of Golden State’s Game 2 matchup with Los Angeles.

“More than anything, I’m just crushed for DeMarcus,” Kerr said right after the injury happened. “He’s been waiting his whole career for this. Then, the second game, he goes down after putting all that work in to recover from the Achilles. And he’s had a great season for us. He’s really come along the last month or so. I just feel bad for him.”

Kerr also said center Damian Jones is expected to be cleared for contact next week and it’s possible Jones could be back in the lineup soon. Jones hasn’t played since suffering a torn pectoral in December.

The Warriors eliminated the Clippers in six games and won their first two matchups against the Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals. However, they lost Game 3 in overtime. Houston and Golden State will meet in Game 4 on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET.