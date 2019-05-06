NBA playoffs 2019: Kawhi Leonard explains how he learned to remain calm under pressure

“Just really growing up and learning from players,” Leonard told reporters.

Kawhi Leonard is having a great series against the 76ers.

The Raptors star flourished Sunday in his team’s 101-96 victory. He scored a game-high 39 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and hit some clutch shots down the stretch.

Leonard said after the game his secret to staying cool under pressure was “watching great players.”

Kawhi explains how he’s able to stay so cool despite the pressure of the moment. 💪#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/KEHygyzIug — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 5, 2019

“Just really growing up and learning from players,” Leonard told reporters. “Watching great players. Seeing how they control the game and play at their own speed. Not trying to be rushed by the defender.

“But I was fortunate enough to be on some pretty good teams early. So I was able to see defenses, go on deep playoff runs and pretty much establish that early. I feel like that probably helped me out.”

Leonard is averaging a staggering 38 points and nine rebounds per game against the 76ers. The 2014 NBA Finals MVP’s playoff performance has been a step up from what was arguably his best regular season to date.

But, Leonard needed help to even the series at 2-2, and he got that in Game 4. Four of his teammates reached double-digit scoring totals and Serge Ibaka stepped up after an uncharacteristically poor night from Pascal Siakam.

“It was pretty obvious we needed some punch around the roster,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I just thought it was a different mentality tonight.”

The No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference has a chance to take the lead in Toronto on Tuesday.