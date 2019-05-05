Vegas believes Kevin Durant will sign with Knicks, boosting New York’s 2020 title odds

The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas released the 2020 championship odds with New York opening as 16-1 odds to win the 2020 championship.

The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas believes the Knicks have the best chance at signing Kevin Durant when he enters free agency this summer, which ultimately changes the landscape for the 2020 NBA title odds.

Per ESPN:

“Jeff Sherman, who oversees NBA odds at the SuperBook, believes the Knicks are the favorites to land Durant this summer and created their title odds accordingly. Sherman said the Knicks would be somewhere in the range of 300-1 if they aren’t able to land Durant or another of the high-profile stars who could be on the move this offseason. If New York does land Durant and Kyrie Irving, Sherman said he would still have the Bucks with better odds than the Knicks.”

The SuperBook released the odds Saturday with New York opening as 16-1 odds to win the 2020 championship. This puts New York behind only the Bucks (9-2), Celtics (7-1) and 76ers (10-1) in the Eastern Conference, which is a significant jump from its 15th-place finish with a 17-65 record this season.

2019-20 NBA Championship winner GS 7/4

Mil 9/2

Bos 7/1

Phi, Hou 10/1

NY, LAC 16/1

Tor, LAL 20/1

Den, OKC 25/1

Bkn 30/1

Utah, Por 40/1

Dal 50/1

SA 60/1

Ind 80/1

Orl, Atl, Chi, Sac 100/1

Det, Char, Mia, Wsh, Cle, Min, Mem, NO, Phx 300/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) May 4, 2019

The part that doesn’t come as much surprise, though, is that the Warriors open as the favorites for the fourth consecutive year. Their odds have gone down slightly with Durant’s pending free agency.

“Before Durant, [the Warriors] were still the best team,” Sherman told ESPN. “Even if Durant comes back, we’ll make an adjustment downwards, but they won’t be [odds-on] favorites like we’ve seen in the past couple years. We’ll obviously bump them up if he leaves, but it’s kind of a middle ground now dealing with this team.”

The Clippers also jumped up to 16-1 as they have cap room for two max contracts. They are followed by the Raptors and Lakers, who are each at 20-1. The Nuggets and Thunder come in at 25-1.