“What do you mean (stepped down)?” James recalled. “Like, from out of his car? I’m like: ‘Man, get the f— out of my face.”

LeBron James finally broke his silence on Magic Johnson’s abrupt resignation at the end of the Lakers’ season.

James spoke about the moment on an episode Saturday of his HBO show “The Shop.”

“It was just weird for (Johnson) to just be like . . . ‘Nah, I’m out of here,’ ” James said, via the Washington Post. “And not even have (a heads-up) like: ‘Hey, Bron . . . kiss my a—. I’m out of here.’ I would have been okay with that. Like: ‘Hey, Bron, it’s Magic. Kiss my a—; I’m gone.’ It wasn’t even that.”

Johnson called an impromptu press conference before the Lakers’ final game of the year and announced he was stepping down citing the fact he couldn’t be himself in his current position.

It was long rumored James was unaware this was going to happen and his comments on “The Shop” confirm that.

“What do you mean (stepped down)?” James recalled telling business partner Randy Mims when he told him of the news. “Like, from out of his car? I’m like: ‘Man, get the f— out of my face. You’re bulls—ing me.’ ”

Johnson alluded to the fact also that part of the reason for his abrupt exit was he wanted to fire coach Luke Walton, but he didn’t want to do it because a woman he views as a sister in team owner Jeanie Buss did not want to see Walton fired.

The Lakers ultimately parted ways with Walton after the season and appear on the brink of hiring James’ former coach with the Cavaliers Tyronn Lue, according to multiple reports.