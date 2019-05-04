NBA playoffs 2019: 7 crazy facts from Trail Blazers’ historic 4OT win over Nuggets

Portland ended up pulling off a 140-137 win in four overtimes vs. Denver to grab a 2-1 series lead in a game that went nearly 3 1/2 hours.
The Western Conference semifinals series between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling back-and-forth battles of the 2019 playoffs – and Friday’s Game 3, which went into four overtimes, proved just that.
Portland ended up pulling off a 140-137 win over Denver to lead the series 2-1. The Nuggets weren’t willing to go down without a fight, though, meaning this likely will be a series that goes to seven games before deciding who advances to the Western Conference finals.
Rodney Hood came up big for Portland down the stretch as he turned a one-point deficit into a two-point lead with 17 second remaining after making a 3-pointer.
FAKE, FIRE, FOR THE LEAD… RODNEY HOOD! 👌#RipCity 138#MileHighBasketball 137
5.6 left in 4OT on @ESPNNBA. POR ball. pic.twitter.com/qG44y4gvUC
— NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2019
“We wanted that game bad,” CJ McCollum told reporters. “We figured out a way to get it done.”
7 facts from Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game 3
- Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between Portland and Denver tied a record for the most overtimes in an NBA playoff game. The only other four-overtime playoff game was in 1953 when Red Auerbach was coaching the Celtics in an Eastern Division semifinal against Syracuse Nationals. The Celtics won, 111-105. There has never been a five-overtime playoff game in the league’s history, but there have been two five-overtime games and one six-overtime game during the regular season.
- What was the NBA like the last time there was a four-overtime playoff game? Sixty-six years ago the NBA had 10 teams during the 1952-53 season. Only two of those teams are still in existence in the same city, according to Yahoo Sports – Boston and the New York Knicks.
- What did the box score look like the last time there was a four-overtime game? Bob Cousy scored 50 of Boston’s 111 points, making 30 of 32 free throws as he played 66 minutes. Two Nationals players played 67 minutes.
- Friday night’s game lasted 3 hours and 27 minutes, matching the longest NBA playoff game. It started at 7:46 p.m. local time and ended at 11:13 p.m.
- Denver’s Nikola Jokic played 64 minutes and 58 seconds, which is the fourth-most minutes in a playoff game. Coach Michael Malone apologized to Jokic after the game and told reporters: “That’s unheard of. That’s ridiculous. I can’t do that to him, that’s too many minutes.”
- A player hasn’t logged minutes like Jokic did Friday since 1953, according to ESPN. He played from halftime to almost the end of the game with 43:58 consecutive minutes until he was subbed out with 2.8 seconds left at the end of the fourth overtime. He finished with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists.
- CJ McCollum scored 18 points in overtime, which is tied for the most in overtime of a playoff game in the last 20 seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info. He led all scorers as he finished the night with 41 points in 60 minutes, while shooting 16-of-39.
Well that just happened, it took 4 overtime periods (2nd such game in NBA postseason history and 1st since 1953) but the Blazers take a 2-1 series lead against the Nuggets.
CJ McCollum scored 18 pts in OT, tied for the most in OT of a playoff game in the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/wWhzqZJtdu
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 4, 2019