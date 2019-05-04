NBA playoffs 2019: 7 crazy facts from Trail Blazers’ historic 4OT win over Nuggets

Portland ended up pulling off a 140-137 win in four overtimes vs. Denver to grab a 2-1 series lead in a game that went nearly 3 1/2 hours.

The Western Conference semifinals series between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling back-and-forth battles of the 2019 playoffs – and Friday’s Game 3, which went into four overtimes, proved just that.

Portland ended up pulling off a 140-137 win over Denver to lead the series 2-1. The Nuggets weren’t willing to go down without a fight, though, meaning this likely will be a series that goes to seven games before deciding who advances to the Western Conference finals.

Rodney Hood came up big for Portland down the stretch as he turned a one-point deficit into a two-point lead with 17 second remaining after making a 3-pointer.

“We wanted that game bad,” CJ McCollum told reporters. “We figured out a way to get it done.”

7 facts from Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game 3

Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between Portland and Denver tied a record for the most overtimes in an NBA playoff game. The only other four-overtime playoff game was in 1953 when Red Auerbach was coaching the Celtics in an Eastern Division semifinal against Syracuse Nationals. The Celtics won, 111-105. There has never been a five-overtime playoff game in the league’s history, but there have been two five-overtime games and one six-overtime game during the regular season.

What was the NBA like the last time there was a four-overtime playoff game? Sixty-six years ago the NBA had 10 teams during the 1952-53 season. Only two of those teams are still in existence in the same city, according to Yahoo Sports – Boston and the New York Knicks.

What did the box score look like the last time there was a four-overtime game? Bob Cousy scored 50 of Boston’s 111 points, making 30 of 32 free throws as he played 66 minutes. Two Nationals players played 67 minutes.

Friday night’s game lasted 3 hours and 27 minutes, matching the longest NBA playoff game. It started at 7:46 p.m. local time and ended at 11:13 p.m.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic played 64 minutes and 58 seconds, which is the fourth-most minutes in a playoff game. Coach Michael Malone apologized to Jokic after the game and told reporters: “That’s unheard of. That’s ridiculous. I can’t do that to him, that’s too many minutes.”

A player hasn’t logged minutes like Jokic did Friday since 1953, according to ESPN. He played from halftime to almost the end of the game with 43:58 consecutive minutes until he was subbed out with 2.8 seconds left at the end of the fourth overtime. He finished with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists.

CJ McCollum scored 18 points in overtime, which is tied for the most in overtime of a playoff game in the last 20 seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info. He led all scorers as he finished the night with 41 points in 60 minutes, while shooting 16-of-39.