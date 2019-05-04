The Rockets star had both eyes scratched by Draymond Green in Game 2 of Houston’s second-round series against Golden State on Tuesday.

The Warriors won’t take James Harden lightly in this year’s playoffs.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, the defending champs are skeptical about the severity of Harden's injuries.

Some members of the defending champs are “not buying” that the Rockets superstar’s eyes are affecting his performance, according to a Yahoo Sports report. The report seems to indicate Harden was putting on an act by appearing to squint at the free throw line in Game 2, despite making a number of difficult shots.

The Beard was scoreless in the first quarter of Houston’s Game 2 loss when his eyes were scratched by Green. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni even told reporters they were bleeding after the incident. But Harden still returned to post 29 points, six rebounds and four assists in the contest.

Houston is down 0-2 to Golden State, but the next two games will take place at the Toyota Center. Harden, who led the league in points per game (36.1) in 2018-19, will surely look to help his team sweep the Warriors in the Rockets’ home stand to even up the series.

Harden is averaging 32 points against Golden State in the Western Conference semifinals. Golden State knows what Houston is capable of, as the Rockets took it to Game 7 in last year’s Western Conference finals.

The Warriors will continue to make the reigning MVP work for every bucket.