The Spurs want Rudy Gay to be on their roster in 2019-20.

The veteran forward is set to be a free agent this summer after spending the last two seasons in San Antonio. Coach Gregg Popovich was asked when he met with reporters this week if the team was open to re-signing Gay.

“We are hoping we can figure out a way to keep him here,” Popovich said at his end of season press conference, via the San Antonio Express-News.

Popovich said Gay was a positive presence in the Spurs’ locker room.

“He’s a great teammate, has a great personality, great sense of humor,” Popovich said. “He’s a very outgoing individual. He’s an easy teammate to be with, so he makes people feel comfortable.

“For young guys just starting out … it’s important to see the vets and be able to sit down and have a meal with them and laugh. (Gay) does that well.”

The 32-year-old averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game this season. He shot 50.4 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3-point range.

“Rudy is a scorer,” Popovich said. “He’s somebody who changes games. And he’s gotten better rebounding-wise and defensively, which was never his forte. But he understands the importance of it and is just getting better every year.”

Gay has also played for the Grizzlies, Raptors and Kings during his 13-year career. He has averaged 17.6 points per game in that time.