NBA playoffs 2019: Raptors’ Pascal Siakam intentionally trips Joel Embiid

Pascal Siakam was not subtle in this attempt.

Things weren’t going the way the Raptors wanted in the fourth quarter of their Game 3 matchup with the 76ers on Thursday and Pascal Siakam clearly was not happy.

That was especially easy to see when he intentionally tripped 76ers center Joel Embiid after missing a layup.

On the play in question, Embiid contested the layup attempt by Siakam and kept him from getting a clean shot up.

Siakam clearly must have been frustrated because he stuck his leg out, tripping Embiid after the play.

The 76ers center might have sold the trip a bit, but Siakam absolutely tripped him, there is zero question about it.

Siakam was called for Flagrant 1 on the play.

Embiid though didn’t let it affect him too much. He blocked Siakam again soon after.

The series is tied 1-1.

