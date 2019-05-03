This Week in US Sports: Hill case developing, Ainge suffers heart attack

As the NBA and NHL playoffs continued, there was also news from the NFL and MLB in the United States.

While there were plenty of playoff games going on in the NBA and NHL, there were still plenty of headlines away from the action and not all of them were good.

A Kansas City wide receiver denied child-abuse claims and a member of the Boston Celtics’ front office went through a health scare.

Then one member of the Boston Bruins got a bit frisky again, so there is plenty going on inside the lines as well.

All that and more this week in US Sports.

1. Tyreek Hill case still developing

Tyreek Hill’s attorney wrote a lengthy letter to the NFL denying the child-abuse claims made against the wide receiver by his fiancee Crystal Espinal.

The Chiefs last week stood Hill down from all team duties after CBS affiliate KCTV5 released an audio clip that allegedly included the 25-year-old and Espinal discussing how their three-year-old son had hurt his arm.

In the clip, circulated a day after Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced no charges would be filed against the pair in relation to claims of child abuse, Hill is accused by Espinal of striking the child and using a belt to punish him – an allegation he also levelled against his fiancee, but which she denies.

Correspondence obtained by ESPN from Hill’s lawyer N. Trey Pettlon dismissed the accusations made about the Chiefs player.

Pettlon did admit the three-time Pro Bowler remarked Espinal should be “terrified” of him, calling it “inexcusable”.

The attorney added that Hill is willing to meet with Chiefs and NFL officials as they conduct their investigations into the situation, stating he would cooperate “to the extent that he can under the law”.

Hill was suspended and barred from any team activities after the recording was released last week, with Kansas City general manager Brett Veach stating the team learned of the audio at the same time as the public.

2. Celtics’ president of basketball operations suffers heart attack

Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday, the team announced.

Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to Boston shortly. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2019

Ainge received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Celtics are in the middle of the Eastern Conference semi-finals with the Bucks. The series is tied 1-1.

3. Brad Marchand makes his presence felt

This is what Bruins forward Brad Marchand does – he gets involved with the emotions of games and lashes out.

In Boston’s Game 3 loss to the Blue Jackets, Marchand was seen sucker punching Columbus defenseman Scott Harrington in the back of the head.

He will face no suspension from the NHL for the incident, but he has been warned by the league.

The Bruins trail Columbus 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

4. Indians lose another starter

The strength of the Cleveland Indians is their starting pitching, but even that is starting to show some weakness.

Ace righty Corey Kluber suffered a non-displaced fracture of the ulna in his right forearm in a 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday when he took a line drive off the bat of Brian Anderson.

Initial X-rays on Corey Kluber revealed a non-displaced fracture of his right ulna. Corey will be reevaluated tomorrow in Cleveland to confirm and assess timetable. pic.twitter.com/14FpTv84Y2 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 2, 2019

Kluber is out indefinitely with the injury, giving Cleveland two pitchers on the shelf for a significant amount of time as Mike Clevinger is on the 60-day injured list with a back injury.

The Indians are in second place in the American League Central with a 16-13 record.

5. Brock Lesnar retires from MMA

You can forget about that blockbuster fight between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar because the former UFC heavyweight champion has retired.

UFC president Dana White announced Lesnar’s retirement from MMA on Wednesday, taking away a fight that had been rumoured to be happening.

For MMA fans though they will likely get to see a rematch of Cormier and Stipe Miocic as that fight is likely to take its place.