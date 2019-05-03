Malcolm Brogdon injury update: Bucks guard (foot) listed as out for Game 3 vs. Celtics

Brogdon, who is recovering from a foot injury, is listed as out for the Bucks’ Game 3 matchup against the Celtics in Boston.

The 26-year-old guard, who is recovering from a foot injury, is listed as out for the Bucks’ Game 3 matchup against the Celtics in Boston.

Brogdon has yet to play in the postseason, but coach Mike Budenholzer said earlier this week the team is “hopeful” Brogdon will be in uniform again soon.

“He continues to get better,” Budenholzer said at the time, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “No setback as we go day-to-day. He went longer and harder (Monday), so I think we’re all hopeful he comes in (Tuesday) feeling good. He looks a lot like the Malcolm that we’ve known.”

Brogdon suffered a plantar fascia tear in his right foot in mid-March. He was originally expected to miss six to eight weeks.

“The injury is minor,” Brogdon said in early April. “I’ll come back and be full speed. The team is better this year, so they can hold it down while I’m gone. I just want to get back in time so when we play a tough opponent I can help in the playoffs.”

Brogdon averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.6 minutes per game during the regular season. He shot 50.5% from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range.

The Bucks dropped Game 1 but evened their second-round series against the Celtics with a 123-102 home win Tuesday.

“You’ve got to come out and win Game 2, get back on track,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said about the victory. “That’s what we did (Tuesday). That’s how we’ve responded all season long. That’s what’s great about this team.”

Tipoff for Game 3 is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.