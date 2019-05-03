Russell, 23, received a summons to appear in court after he was cited for possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Nets guard D’Angelo Russell was caught with marijuana in his checked bag at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday, according to USA Today.

Russell was flying from New York to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, when he was questioned by police. He had what appeared to be a can of Arizona Iced Tea, but it was flagged and after further inspections, it was revealed Rusell had a hidden compartment in the can. He was cited and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams, a Port Authority spokesperson told the New York Post.

“We have been made aware of the situation involving D’Angelo Russell and are in the process of gathering more information at this time,” the Nets said in a statement.

USA Today noted, citing the current collective bargaining agreement, that an NBA player is required to enter the league’s marijuana program if the player “has been convicted of (including a plea of guilty, no contest or nolo contendere to) the use or possession of marijuana in violation of the law.”

A player wouldn’t receive a suspension unless he receives a third violation of the marijuana policy.

Russell, selected second overall by the Lakers out of the 2015 draft, has been with the Nets for the past two seasons. He averaged 21.1 points per game with 7.0 assists this season en route to earning his first All-Star selection.

