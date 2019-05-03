Celtics exec Danny Ainge suffers ‘mild’ heart attack, expected to make full recovery

Ainge, 60, suffered the heart attack Tuesday and “received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack Tuesday night in Milwaukee, the team announced Thursday morning.

According to the one-paragraph release, Ainge, 60, “received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Ainge was in Milwaukee for the Celtics’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Bucks.

He will return to Boston shortly, the Celtics said, adding that further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Citing undentified sources, The Athletic reported that Ainge was “active, walking around (Thursday) and feeling much better.”

Ainge suffered a minor heart attack in 2009 that required a brief hospital stay.

Game 3 of the Celtics-Bucks best-of-seven NBA playoff series, tied 1-1, is scheduled for Friday in Boston.

Ainge, who played for the Celtics in eight of 15 NBA seasons, was a member of two Larry Bird-led NBA championship teams in 1984 and ’86.

The Celtics originally hired Ainge as executive director of basketball operations in 2003. A de facto general manager, he was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2008, after the Celtics won their first, and thus far only, NBA title under his front-office leadership.

He also played for MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays.