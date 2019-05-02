There is a possibility Williams won’t take the job in Phoenix because he has become an in-demand candidate for other head coaching openings.

Sixers assistant Monty Williams could become the Suns’ next head coach to replace Igor Kokoskov “if he wants it.”

The New York Times, citing unidentified league sources, reported Wednesday that the possibility of Williams landing in Phoenix is “a scenario gaining real momentum.” However, there is a chance Williams won’t take the job. The report adds that Williams is in a rare position and he can be selective in where he decides to coach next.

Williams has been an in-demand candidate for other head coaching openings, including with the Lakers, who are looking to replace Luke Walton after the two sides parted ways at the end of the regular season.

Williams, 47, has been around the NBA for many years, entering the league as a player in 1994 when he was selected in the first round of the draft by the Knicks. He played nine seasons with five teams (Knicks, Spurs, Nuggets, Magic and 76ers) before he retired as a player in 2003 because of chronic knee problems.

From there he began his coaching career as an assistant with the Trail Blazers in 2005 before he was hired as head coach at New Orleans in 2010. He compiled a 173-221 mark before he was fired in 2015. He then served a season as associate head coach for the Thunder and spent a couple of years in the Spurs’ front office before joining the 76ers in 2018-19.

The Suns fired Kokoskov in April after a disappointing 19-63 season in which Phoenix finished last in the Western Conference.