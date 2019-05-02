Jamal Murray injury update: Nuggets guard (thigh) vows to be ready for Game 3 at Portland

Jamal Murray is still feeling the effects of a screen from Jakob Poeltl, but that will not keep him out of Game 3 in Portland.

Jamal Murray will be ready for Game 3 of the Nuggets’ Western Conference semifinal against the Trail Blazers despite being troubled by a thigh injury.

Murray sat out late in the 97-90 loss Wednesday in Denver that evened the series, 1-1.

The guard says he is still feeling the effects of a screen from the Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs, but will be ready to play Friday in Portland.

“Those screens hurt,” Murray said. “It is what it is. It hurt for the rest of the game. Couldn’t move, obviously, and coach [Michael Malone] had to take me out.

“I’m just going to get treatment and just be ready for Game 3. It was definitely hurting.”

Murray says the Nuggets may have to change their approach in order to regain the home-floor advantage this weekend, the same task they faced after losing at home to the Spurs in a series that eventually went to seven games, with the deciding game in Denver.

“It’s a fine line, it’s a balance. Shooters shoot, but at the same time we’re still shooting and they’re not going down,” he said.

“We made some changes in the third and they still didn’t go down for a while, so we’ve got to make some adjustments earlier. Whether that’s mixing it up earlier or try to play a faster game, we’ve got to change something.”