Greg Monroe is listed as probable while Mike Scott is considered questionable for the 76ers’ Game 3 matchup against the Raptors.

Greg Monroe is listed as probable while Mike Scott is considered questionable for the 76ers’ Game 3 matchup against the Raptors, the team announced.

#NBA Official 5:30 Injury Report:

Greg Monroe (Probable) — Left Ankle Sprain

Mike Scott (Questionable) — Heel Contusion / Plantar Fasciitis — Right Foot #Sixers#Ratpors#NBAPlayoffs — Dave Uram (@MrUram) May 1, 2019

Monroe, 28, came off the bench and was an unexpected contributor in Philadelphia’s Game 2 win. He scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and added five rebounds in 12 minutes of action before spraining his ankle.

“It’s a big game for us,” Monroe said after the victory, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It doesn’t get any bigger than that. … I was ready, and I felt comfortable with everything (I) was (asked) to do.”

Monroe said his injury was “getting better.”

“I’ve just been doing treatment around the clock,” Monroe told reporters Wednesday, via KYW Newsradio. “It feels fine right now. I’m expecting to (play in Game 3). Like I said, we just take it day by day. It feels better than yesterday.”

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown praised Monroe’s play after Game 2.

“I thought Greg was outstanding,” Brown said. “It’s a tale of a team win. It really was a contribution from a bunch of different people.”

Scott, meanwhile, has missed the first two games of the series against the Raptors with a foot issue. He averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 27 appearances with Philadelphia during the regular season.

The 30-year-old forward said he was excited for Philadelphia to host Game 3.

“I know it’s going to be crazy,” Scott said, via NBC Philadelphia. “I know it’s going to be loud. I’m just trying to amp them up, use some reverse psychology, but I already know it’s going to be crazy. The fans are going to be wild, going nuts.”

The 76ers will face the Raptors in Game 3 on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. They’ll enter that matchup with the series tied at 1-1.