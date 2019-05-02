OG Anunoby health update: Raptors forward not ‘close at all’ to returning, Nick Nurse says

Anunoby, who underwent an emergency appendectomy in mid-April, is still out indefinitely, coach Nick Nurse said.

OG Anunoby doesn’t appear like he’ll be on the floor anytime soon.

The 21-year-old forward, who underwent an emergency appendectomy in mid-April, is still out indefinitely, coach Nick Nurse told reporters earlier this week.

“I don’t think there’s anything close at all,” Nurse said, via The Athletic. “I think we’re a long, long ways away.”

Anunoby averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game in 2018-19. He shot 45.3 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from 3-point range.

“My first thought is what a bad break for him, just bizarre timing, and it doesn’t even happen on the basketball court,” Nurse said earlier this month, via ESPN.

Anunoby is also a versatile defender capable of guarding multiple positions.

“He’s just kind of a Swiss (Army) knife,” Raptors center Marc Gasol said about Anunoby. “He can give you a lot of stuff defensively, offensively. He’s a really unique player.”

Anunoby had a difficult season. His father died in the fall, and Anunoby missed multiple games because of a wrist issue and concussion-like symptoms.

“He was starting to move around a little better, feel a little better about himself,” Nurse said at the time of Anunoby’s appendectomy. “I think he was really looking forward to putting his chopped-up regular season behind him and getting a fresh start with the playoffs. But now he won’t get that chance.”

The Raptors will face the 76ers in Game 3 of their second-round series Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The teams are tied at 1-1.