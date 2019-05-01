A dislocated finger could not stop Stephen Curry in Game 2 against the Rockets and the Warriors’ Klay Thompson praised his teammate’s grit.

Stephen Curry is a warrior by nature as well as by name after returning from a dislocated finger Game 2 against the Rockets, according to Klay Thompson.

Curry contributed 20 points, three rebounds and five assists as the Warriors defeated the Rockets,115-109, on Tuesday to move up 2-0 in the NBA playoffs’ Western Conference semifinals.

Warriors star Curry sustained the injury during the first quarter when trying to knock the ball away from Clint Capela at the rim and headed to the locker room before swiftly returning.

“I’ve been there. He’s a warrior – all pun intended – and he came back with a vengeance,” Thompson told ESPN. “We’re not the same team without him, so I’m happy he came back out here.”

And Thompson also heaped praise on 35-year-old Andre Iguodala, who had 16 points along with five rebounds and four assists.

“The way he takes care of his body, himself, his mind, it’s incredible. He’s the ultimate pro,” Thompson said of the veteran. “You can plug him anywhere on the court, he’s effective and his ability to play above the rim at that age is unbelievable, it’s a testament to his professionalism.

“He’s a special talent and we’re very lucky to have him on this team, we wouldn’t be the same without him.”

The best-of-seven series moves to Houston for Saturday’s Game 3 and Thompson hopes to return home with the Warriors’ lead intact.

“It’s gonna be tough, they play really well at home, we gotta go get one though, we don’t wanna spoil this 2-0 start, our goal is to go get one down there and have fun doing it,” he said.