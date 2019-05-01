NBA |

James Harden injury update: Rockets star briefly leaves Game 2 vs. Warriors after ‘bleeding from the eye’

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni told the TNT broadcast that Harden was “bleeding from the eye” when he left the floor.

James Harden suffered an eye injury Tuesday which briefly forced him to leave the Rockets’ Game 2 matchup with the Warriors.

The 29-year-old star was attempting to rebound his missed layup attempt about midway through the first quarter when Draymond Green made contact with his face. Harden stayed down for several moments before walking off the floor and back to the locker room.

Harden was diagnosed with a cut on his left eye. He eventually returned to the Rockets’ bench and re-entered the game with about eight minutes remaining in the second period.

Harden scored 35 points in the Rockets’ 104-100 loss in Game 1.

