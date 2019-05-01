The Bucks topped the Celtics 123-102 in Game 2 behind the efforts of an energized Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Celtics beat Milwaukee by 22 in Game 1, but the Bucks bounced back in a big way Tuesday.

The Bucks topped the Celtics 123-102 in Game 2 behind the efforts of an energized Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The star totaled a game-high 29 points, along with 10 rebounds, in Milwaukee’s victory, and even brought out a shimmy celebration after a made 3-pointer.

The Celtics’ scoring was surprisingly led by Marcus Morris, who scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

The Celtics will have an opportunity to surge ahead when the series shifts to Boston, with Game 3 set for Friday.

Stud of the Night

Khris Middleton tallied 28 points and made seven 3-pointers for the Bucks.

Dud of the Night

Kyrie Irving scored just 9 points on 4-of-18 shooting for the Celtics.

Highlight

Jaylen Brown somehow got this circus shot to fall.

Are you kidding me, Jaylen? pic.twitter.com/kFzKD879m9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 1, 2019

What’s Next?

Trail Blazers at Nuggets — Portland and Denver’s top options had amazing offensive performances in Game 1. Damian Lillard scored 39 points while Nikola Jokic contributed 37 for Denver. The Nuggets came away with the win and appear to have bounced back after their seven-game series against the Spurs in the first round.