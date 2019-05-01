“He’s progressing with his rehab, but nothing significant enough to report,” Kerr told reporters. “But, he’s doing a little bit better.”

DeMarcus Cousins continues to recover.

The 28-year-old center, who tore his left quadriceps muscle in the Warriors first-round series against the Clippers, began his rehab program earlier this month. Coach Steve Kerr was asked about Cousins’ progress when he met with reporters Tuesday.

“He’s progressing with his rehab, but nothing significant enough to report,” Kerr said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “But, he’s doing a little bit better.”

Cousins suffered the injury when he fell chasing down a loose ball on a fast break in the first quarter of Golden State’s Game 2 matchup with Los Angeles. Kerr said last week the team was not optimistic about the center returning during the playoffs.

“We’ll see what happens in a few weeks once we have a better sense of his healing and his ability to maybe get on the court,” Kerr said at the time. “Who knows? But at this point, I’d say it’s highly unlikely (he returns during the postseason).”

Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Warriors in July and missed the team’s first 45 games as he continued to recovery from a torn Achilles. He finished the regular season averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per appearance.

“More than anything, I’m just crushed for DeMarcus,” Kerr said after the injury. “He’s been waiting his whole career for this. Then, the second game, he goes down after putting all that work in to recover from the Achilles. And he’s had a great season for us. He’s really come along the last month or so. I just feel bad for him.”

The Warriors eliminated the Clippers in six games and won their first matchup with the Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals. Houston and Golden State will meet in Game 2 on Tuesday at Oracle Arena.