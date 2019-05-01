Vince Carter, 42, says he’ll return for 22nd NBA season

“I would like to. We’ll see what happens,” Carter said Tuesday on his “Winging It” podcast when asked if he will play for the Hawks.

Vince Carter isn’t done yet.

While speaking on the latest episode of his “Winging It” podcast that dropped Tuesday, the veteran guard-forward confirmed he will return to play his 22nd NBA season in 2019-20.

“Yeah, I’m coming back,” Carter, 42, told co-hosts Kent Bazemore and Annie Finberg while discussing Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, who both retired at the end of this season.

When asked if he will return to the Hawks, Carter replied, “I would like to. We’ll see what happens.”

New Episode Alert!!!🚨 We are back just the 3 of us talking about the end of the year for the Hawks and some playoff talk……https://t.co/QqEyXNBgCp pic.twitter.com/N0O2hKIQMZ — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) April 30, 2019

Carter initially was selected by the Warriors with the No. 5 pick in the 1998 NBA Draft before promptly being traded to Toronto.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Raptors but went on to have stints with six other teams — the Nets, Magic, Suns, Mavericks, Grizzlies and Kings — before signing a one-year deal worth $2.4 million with the Hawks in August.

He averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 76 games for Atlanta this season.

The eight-time All-Star also eclipsed the 25,000 career point total and moved into 20th on NBA’s all-time scoring list in March.