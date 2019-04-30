NBA playoffs 2019: Raptors rotation under scrutiny after Game 2 loss to 76ers

The Raptors’ loss to the 76ers on Monday will force coach Nick Nurse to reassess his tactics for Game 3.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse will assess his rotation after Toronto slipped at home Monday in Game 2 of its Eastern Conference semifinal series against the 76ers.

Jimmy Butler had 30 points and 11 rebounds as the 76ers leveled the best-of-seven series at 1-1 with a 94-89 win at Scotiabank Arena, ending their 14-game losing streak in Toronto.

Nurse faced some criticism for not using Kawhi Leonard until three minutes of the fourth quarter had passed, while Marc Gasol and Danny Green also missed large parts of the final quarter.

With the Toronto bench combining for 2-of-11 shooting for the game, Nurse concedes he may have to rethink his strategy moving forward.

“Yeah, I think we always take a look at it,” he told reporters when asked about his rotation. “We’re always thinking about possible adjustments to it or changes or whatever and this will certainly give us cause to reflect on that for sure.

“Go back, watch some film, get ready for game 3.” | https://t.co/U1A3E2IztS pic.twitter.com/WiOinK4Jhz — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 30, 2019

“What we come up with for Game 3, I don’t know yet. You know there’s always little things you wish you changed — left this guy in longer or put this guy in sooner or whatever.

“But I think we played pretty well with this rotation, we wanted to try and stay with it as much as we can.”

On the problems Butler posed his team, Nurse replied: “Listen, Jimmy Butler is a gamer.

“He wasn’t going to be quiet this whole series, this guy can play, he’s been in the playoffs, et cetera.

“We have to look at some matchups, see how matchups work, did we like who we have on him? Did we like coverages on him? Which did we like? Which can we improve on?”