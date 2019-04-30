NBA playoffs 2019: Rockets’ Chris Paul avoids suspension after ejection late in Game 1 vs. Warriors

The NBA fined Paul $35,000 for “aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact with a game official.”

Chris Paul will be on the floor Tuesday.

The Rockets point guard received a second technical foul and was ejected with less than five seconds to play in his team’s Game 1 loss to the Warriors. Paul appeared to bump into a referee during the exchange, which could have led to a suspension.

Chris Paul gets ejected during the Rockets final possession of the game. The Rockets fall to the Warriors in game one, 104-100. pic.twitter.com/PYptJx3iVJ — Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 28, 2019

Paul was disciplined Monday as the NBA announced he had been fined $35,000 for “aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact with a game official.” But, he will not be held out of any games.

Paul finished with 17 points and four assists in the second-round series opener.

“A lot of things need to be improved,” Paul told reporters after the loss. “We can do better on our switches, rebounding, too. We definitely have to rebound better. And we’ve got to execute and understand that they got shooters, so we’ve got to try to force the other guys to shoot more shots.”

Both teams were unhappy with the officiating throughout the game. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters the referees admitted they missed multiple calls in the first half that would have sent star James Harden to the free throw line.

“I mean the response was they came in at halftime and said they missed them,” D’Antoni said. “That’s what they told me. They missed four of them. That’s 12 foul shots. So be it. They’re trying to do the best they can do. And obviously it was what it was.”

Harden tallied 35 points on just 9-of-28 shooting as Houston fell 104-100.

“I mean, I just want a fair chance, man,” Harden told reporters. “Call the game how it’s supposed to be called and that’s it. And I’ll live with the results. Just call the game the way it’s supposed to be called and we’ll live with the results. It’s plain and simple.”

The Rockets and Warriors will matchup in Game 2 on Tuesday at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.