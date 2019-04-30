NBA playoffs 2019: Steve Kerr calls Kevin Durant ‘the most skilled basketball player on Earth’

“He’s one of the most skilled basketball players to ever play the game,” Kerr said. “There’s never been anybody like him.”

Kevin Durant has been on a tear this postseason.

The Warriors forward is averaging 40.2 points in his past five games, including a 50-point performance in Golden State’s Game 6 victory over the Clippers in Round 1 and 35 points in Game 1 against Houston on Sunday.

Durant’s recent performances remind coach Steve Kerr of another NBA great and one of his former teammates.

“There’s this guy named Michael something,” Kerr told reporters. “Can’t remember his last name.

“No, but Kevin’s run this past week has just been off the charts. I’ve said it a few times this week: He’s the most skilled basketball player on Earth. He’s one of the most skilled basketball players to ever play the game. There’s never been anybody like him. 6-11, handles the ball, shoots 3s, passes, defends. He’s just an unbelievable talent. And I think after we lost Game 2 to the Clippers, I think he just felt like he had to turn it up and lift us up another level. That’s exactly what he’s done.”

Durant has averaged 35 points in the playoffs and has scored 33 or more in five consecutive games.

“Each stop along the journey has been — I’ve just been tailor-made for the moment, I guess,” Durant said. “I learned a lot so far as a player up until this point, so I think I’m starting to put everything together on both sides of the ball. I’m not looking at points or shots that I get up, just how focused I am for each possession.”

Durant and the Warriors will continue their series against the Rockets on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.