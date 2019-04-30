“I think we’re all hopeful he comes in (Tuesday) feeling good,” Budenholzer said. “He looks a lot like the Malcolm that we’ve known.”

Malcolm Brogdon could be nearing his return to the court.

The 26-year-old guard, who is recovering from a foot injury, has already been ruled out for Game 2 of the Bucks’ second round series against the Celtics. Coach Mike Budenholzer, however, said Monday the team is “hopeful” Brogdon will be in uniform again soon.

“He continues to get better,” Budenholzer said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “No setback as we go day-to-day. He went longer and harder (Monday), so I think we’re all hopeful he comes in (Tuesday) feeling good. He looks a lot like the Malcolm that we’ve known.”

The top-seeded Bucks fell to Boston 112-90 in Game 1 at the Fiserv Forum. Budenholzer said Brogdon is “very keen” to play.

“I think he and I are very much on the same page,” Budenholzer said. “He’s very much on the same page with the medical (staff). We’ll see how these four, five days — now we’re three or four into them — and evaluate him at that point and assess what the next step is.”

Brogdon suffered a plantar fascia tear in his right foot in mid-March. He was originally expected to miss six to eight weeks.

“The injury is minor,” Brogdon said in early April. “I’ll come back and be full speed. The team is better this year, so they can hold it down while I’m gone. I just want to get back in time so when we play a tough opponent I can help in the playoffs.”

Brogdon averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.6 minutes per game during the regular season. He shot 50.5% from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range.

The Bucks will host the Celtics in Game 2 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.